1905 Hollow Mist Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f226443075 ---- Charming four bedroom home on a quiet cul de sac! Open floorplan with a large kitchen is sure to fit your every need. Updated kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, island and breakfast area. The master suite has a large walk in closet. Master bath has separate tub and shower, double sinks and loads of counter space. Secondary bedrooms are nice sized! Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay with the property. No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Fridge Included Garage Pearland Walk In Closets Washer And Dryer Included