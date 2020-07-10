All apartments in Pearland
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:24 PM

1905 Hollow Mist Ln

1905 Hollow Mist Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1905 Hollow Mist Lane, Pearland, TX 77581
The Lakes at Highland Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f226443075 ---- Charming four bedroom home on a quiet cul de sac! Open floorplan with a large kitchen is sure to fit your every need. Updated kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, island and breakfast area. The master suite has a large walk in closet. Master bath has separate tub and shower, double sinks and loads of counter space. Secondary bedrooms are nice sized! Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay with the property. No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Fridge Included Garage Pearland Walk In Closets Washer And Dryer Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Hollow Mist Ln have any available units?
1905 Hollow Mist Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 Hollow Mist Ln have?
Some of 1905 Hollow Mist Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Hollow Mist Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Hollow Mist Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Hollow Mist Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1905 Hollow Mist Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1905 Hollow Mist Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1905 Hollow Mist Ln offers parking.
Does 1905 Hollow Mist Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1905 Hollow Mist Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Hollow Mist Ln have a pool?
No, 1905 Hollow Mist Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Hollow Mist Ln have accessible units?
No, 1905 Hollow Mist Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Hollow Mist Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 Hollow Mist Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

