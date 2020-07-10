All apartments in Pearland
11505 Cross Spring Ct

11505 Cross Spring Court · No Longer Available
Location

11505 Cross Spring Court, Pearland, TX 77584
Shadow Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/adbed48070 ---- Lovely and well maintained 1 story home in Shadow Creek Ranch! Formal living, formal dining combination, game room, and covered patio. Mostly wood flooring with new carpet in bedrooms! Great amenities include: Community pool, parks and recreation areas nearby, easy access to 288 and the Beltway! No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Phone: 1 713-972-1222

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11505 Cross Spring Ct have any available units?
11505 Cross Spring Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
What amenities does 11505 Cross Spring Ct have?
Some of 11505 Cross Spring Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11505 Cross Spring Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11505 Cross Spring Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11505 Cross Spring Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11505 Cross Spring Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11505 Cross Spring Ct offer parking?
No, 11505 Cross Spring Ct does not offer parking.
Does 11505 Cross Spring Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11505 Cross Spring Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11505 Cross Spring Ct have a pool?
Yes, 11505 Cross Spring Ct has a pool.
Does 11505 Cross Spring Ct have accessible units?
No, 11505 Cross Spring Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11505 Cross Spring Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 11505 Cross Spring Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

