11505 Cross Spring Ct

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/adbed48070 ---- Lovely and well maintained 1 story home in Shadow Creek Ranch! Formal living, formal dining combination, game room, and covered patio. Mostly wood flooring with new carpet in bedrooms! Great amenities include: Community pool, parks and recreation areas nearby, easy access to 288 and the Beltway! No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA Phone: 1 713-972-1222