All apartments in Parker County
Find more places like 1933 Bending Oak.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker County, TX
/
1933 Bending Oak
Last updated March 2 2020 at 12:10 AM

1933 Bending Oak

1933 Bending Oak · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1933 Bending Oak, Parker County, TX 76008

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
playground
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Enjoy the low maintenance, high amenity life in Walsh!!! Beautiful David Weekly home with many upgrades including chef's kitchen*Decorative cabinets*Huge Island*Stainless steel appliances*Granite countertop*Tile backsplash*Refrigerator*Custom lighting*Soaring Windows*Hardwood Floors*Gas Fireplace to keep you cozy*Gorgeous master suite with spa-like bath with freestanding tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet*Office-Study*Upstairs game room*Media room for movie night*Extended patio with panoramic view for entertaining*Sprinkler system*Neighborhood amenities include: 2 resort style pools*Fitness Center*Tennis Courts*Makers Center*Bike-Walk-Jog paths*Playgrounds*Lake*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 Bending Oak have any available units?
1933 Bending Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker County, TX.
What amenities does 1933 Bending Oak have?
Some of 1933 Bending Oak's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1933 Bending Oak currently offering any rent specials?
1933 Bending Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 Bending Oak pet-friendly?
No, 1933 Bending Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker County.
Does 1933 Bending Oak offer parking?
No, 1933 Bending Oak does not offer parking.
Does 1933 Bending Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1933 Bending Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 Bending Oak have a pool?
Yes, 1933 Bending Oak has a pool.
Does 1933 Bending Oak have accessible units?
No, 1933 Bending Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 Bending Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1933 Bending Oak has units with dishwashers.
Does 1933 Bending Oak have units with air conditioning?
No, 1933 Bending Oak does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southgate Glen
1712 Martin Drive
Weatherford, TX 76086
Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd
Azle, TX 76020
The Residences at Holland Lake
1650 Holland Lake Dr
Weatherford, TX 76086
Olympus Willow Park
180 Crown Pointe Blvd
Willow Park, TX 76087
Crestwood
525 Commerce St
Azle, TX 76020
Holly Oaks Apartments
2129 Holly Oaks Ln
Weatherford, TX 76087
Lone Oak
1801 Fort Worth Highway
Weatherford, TX 76087

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TXBedford, TXEuless, TX
Grapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXDeSoto, TXFlower Mound, TXWeatherford, TXWillow Park, TXAledo, TXAzle, TXBenbrook, TXWhite Settlement, TX
Granbury, TXWestworth Village, TXCleburne, TXBurleson, TXBridgeport, TXSaginaw, TXJustin, TXEverman, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXRoanoke, TXRichland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
North Lake College