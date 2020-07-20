1933 Bending Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room playground pool hot tub media room tennis court

Enjoy the low maintenance, high amenity life in Walsh!!! Beautiful David Weekly home with many upgrades including chef's kitchen*Decorative cabinets*Huge Island*Stainless steel appliances*Granite countertop*Tile backsplash*Refrigerator*Custom lighting*Soaring Windows*Hardwood Floors*Gas Fireplace to keep you cozy*Gorgeous master suite with spa-like bath with freestanding tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet*Office-Study*Upstairs game room*Media room for movie night*Extended patio with panoramic view for entertaining*Sprinkler system*Neighborhood amenities include: 2 resort style pools*Fitness Center*Tennis Courts*Makers Center*Bike-Walk-Jog paths*Playgrounds*Lake*