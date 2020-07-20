1933 Bending Oak

Amenities
Enjoy the low maintenance, high amenity life in Walsh!!! Beautiful David Weekly home with many upgrades including chef's kitchen*Decorative cabinets*Huge Island*Stainless steel appliances*Granite countertop*Tile backsplash*Refrigerator*Custom lighting*Soaring Windows*Hardwood Floors*Gas Fireplace to keep you cozy*Gorgeous master suite with spa-like bath with freestanding tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet*Office-Study*Upstairs game room*Media room for movie night*Extended patio with panoramic view for entertaining*Sprinkler system*Neighborhood amenities include: 2 resort style pools*Fitness Center*Tennis Courts*Makers Center*Bike-Walk-Jog paths*Playgrounds*Lake*