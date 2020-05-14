1112 Shearwater Avenue

Amenities

Newly painted 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath nestled in a quaint neighborhood is move in ready. Home features large Master and secondary bedrooms, laminate flooring and new carpet. Fridge is included in monthly rent. Custom colors throughout. Come and enjoy the nice backyard with covered porch where kids can play safely. Tenants will have full use of the amenities this community has to offer, large community pool, playground with lots more to offer in this community. Come and enjoy one of the largest growing areas in the Dallas Metroplex, great schools, shopping, your clients will absolutely love this home. Government Subsidiary Accepted.