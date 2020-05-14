All apartments in Paloma Creek
1112 Shearwater Avenue

1112 Shearwater Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Shearwater Avenue, Paloma Creek, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
microwave
carpet
Newly painted 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath nestled in a quaint neighborhood is move in ready. Home features large Master and secondary bedrooms, laminate flooring and new carpet. Fridge is included in monthly rent. Custom colors throughout. Come and enjoy the nice backyard with covered porch where kids can play safely. Tenants will have full use of the amenities this community has to offer, large community pool, playground with lots more to offer in this community. Come and enjoy one of the largest growing areas in the Dallas Metroplex, great schools, shopping, your clients will absolutely love this home. Government Subsidiary Accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Shearwater Avenue have any available units?
1112 Shearwater Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek, TX.
What amenities does 1112 Shearwater Avenue have?
Some of 1112 Shearwater Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Shearwater Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Shearwater Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Shearwater Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1112 Shearwater Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek.
Does 1112 Shearwater Avenue offer parking?
No, 1112 Shearwater Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1112 Shearwater Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Shearwater Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Shearwater Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1112 Shearwater Avenue has a pool.
Does 1112 Shearwater Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1112 Shearwater Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Shearwater Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 Shearwater Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 Shearwater Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 Shearwater Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

