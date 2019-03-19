This charming one story home in Paloma Creek South is located just south of Highway 380 and offers quick access to the DISD schools and amenities while providing privacy as it backs up to the creek. This 3-2-2 includes an open floor plan. Both front porch and back patio are covered and back patio is large enough for weekend BBQ's or just relaxing enjoying the scenery of the wooded and creek area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 828 Creekside Drive have any available units?
828 Creekside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 828 Creekside Drive have?
Some of 828 Creekside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 Creekside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
828 Creekside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.