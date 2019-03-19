All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

828 Creekside Drive

828 Creekside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

828 Creekside Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This charming one story home in Paloma Creek South is located just south of Highway 380 and offers quick access to the DISD schools and amenities while providing privacy as it backs up to the creek. This 3-2-2 includes an open floor plan. Both front porch and back patio are covered and back patio is large enough for weekend BBQ's or just relaxing enjoying the scenery of the wooded and creek area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 Creekside Drive have any available units?
828 Creekside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 828 Creekside Drive have?
Some of 828 Creekside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 Creekside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
828 Creekside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 Creekside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 828 Creekside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 828 Creekside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 828 Creekside Drive offers parking.
Does 828 Creekside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 Creekside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 Creekside Drive have a pool?
No, 828 Creekside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 828 Creekside Drive have accessible units?
No, 828 Creekside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 828 Creekside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 828 Creekside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 828 Creekside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 828 Creekside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

