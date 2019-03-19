828 Creekside Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage bbq/grill microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This charming one story home in Paloma Creek South is located just south of Highway 380 and offers quick access to the DISD schools and amenities while providing privacy as it backs up to the creek. This 3-2-2 includes an open floor plan. Both front porch and back patio are covered and back patio is large enough for weekend BBQ's or just relaxing enjoying the scenery of the wooded and creek area.