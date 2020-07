Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful, well maintained one story home in quiet cul-de-sac! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has an open floor plan with a large breakfast bar overlooking the living room. The covered patio out back is perfect for entertaining and enjoying the spacious backyard. Stainless appliances, fresh paint, new fence. Walking distance to Elementary and High School. Dont miss this one.