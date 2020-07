Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool garage

Former model home! One story with 3 bedrooms,living area,and 2 dining areas. Home accented with Plantation shutters. Living area with darling wood laminate floors and kitchen and baths with ceramic tile floors. French doors leading to side patio. Backyard that is fenced with covered patio. Great neighborhood with so many amenities including pools, fitness center, party pavilion, walking & biking path, greenbelt space, and new dog park. Convenient location close to schools and shopping.