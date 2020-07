Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautifully designed one story home with 4 bedrooms plus study, 2 full bathrooms and a spacious living space. The open kitchen is perfect for entertaining your family. The generous sized backyard with covered patio is ready for family and friends. Great schools within walking distance, with community park and pool just around the corner. Good size master bedroom with walk in shower. Move in Ready!