1524 Whistler Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking pool

Beautiful property in Paloma Creek +WELL maintained home 4 BR & 3 BA with study, game room, spacious family room, kitchen with granite c-tops and a breakfast nook +Upgraded with nice hardwood floors with vaulted ceilings and open plan +Pristine kitchen with SS appliances, Gas cooktop, island and tons of granite countertop, plenty of cabinet space + Master Bath boasts walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower + Covered patio a decent sized backyard +Access to 3 community swimming pool, Gym, play area etc.,+Come see this adorable home today!