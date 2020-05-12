All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:09 AM

1524 Whistler Drive

1524 Whistler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1524 Whistler Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
Beautiful property in Paloma Creek +WELL maintained home 4 BR & 3 BA with study, game room, spacious family room, kitchen with granite c-tops and a breakfast nook +Upgraded with nice hardwood floors with vaulted ceilings and open plan +Pristine kitchen with SS appliances, Gas cooktop, island and tons of granite countertop, plenty of cabinet space + Master Bath boasts walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower + Covered patio a decent sized backyard +Access to 3 community swimming pool, Gym, play area etc.,+Come see this adorable home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 Whistler Drive have any available units?
1524 Whistler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1524 Whistler Drive have?
Some of 1524 Whistler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 Whistler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1524 Whistler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 Whistler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1524 Whistler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1524 Whistler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1524 Whistler Drive offers parking.
Does 1524 Whistler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 Whistler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 Whistler Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1524 Whistler Drive has a pool.
Does 1524 Whistler Drive have accessible units?
No, 1524 Whistler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 Whistler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1524 Whistler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1524 Whistler Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1524 Whistler Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

