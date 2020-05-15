All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:31 PM

1408 Heather Lane

1408 Heather Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1408 Heather Ln, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Gorgeous 2-story home offering 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, formal dining area, upstairs game room, and 2-car garage! Gourmet island kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless appliances, and cozy breakfast nook. Private master suite with his and hers sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Oversized lot with covered patio in back terrific for entertaining! Located in a terrific community with 3 pools, cabanas, kiddy water parks, and sprawling hiking and biking trails! Paloma Creek is currently rated within TOP 10 master-planned communities in the nation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Heather Lane have any available units?
1408 Heather Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1408 Heather Lane have?
Some of 1408 Heather Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 Heather Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Heather Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Heather Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1408 Heather Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1408 Heather Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1408 Heather Lane offers parking.
Does 1408 Heather Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 Heather Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Heather Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1408 Heather Lane has a pool.
Does 1408 Heather Lane have accessible units?
No, 1408 Heather Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Heather Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1408 Heather Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1408 Heather Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1408 Heather Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

