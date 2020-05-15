1408 Heather Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous 2-story home offering 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, formal dining area, upstairs game room, and 2-car garage! Gourmet island kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless appliances, and cozy breakfast nook. Private master suite with his and hers sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Oversized lot with covered patio in back terrific for entertaining! Located in a terrific community with 3 pools, cabanas, kiddy water parks, and sprawling hiking and biking trails! Paloma Creek is currently rated within TOP 10 master-planned communities in the nation!