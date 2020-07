Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage DR Horton home built in 2016. This home has been well cared for and is ready for its new owners. Great floor plan with with the secondary rooms and second bath separated from the master. Nice open concept kitchen with large breakfast bar. Engineered hardwoods have been added in the living area. Covered patio to give you some relief from the Texas sun. Garage has epoxy floor coating. Rental includes Refrigerator, washer & dryer.