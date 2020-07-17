3645 Hemlock Ln

Amenities

Newly updated 3/1 - Property Id: 304188



Freshly painted with neutral colors. Nice and bright. Brand new wood look flooring throughout. Central air and heat. dishwasher,refrigerator and stove included. House is all electric.

Applicants will need to agree to credit and criminal background check.

No smoking property.

Tenants will be responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance and upkeep.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304188

