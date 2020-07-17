All apartments in Orange
3645 Hemlock Ln
3645 Hemlock Ln

3645 Hemlock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3645 Hemlock Lane, Orange, TX 77630

dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly updated 3/1 - Property Id: 304188

Freshly painted with neutral colors. Nice and bright. Brand new wood look flooring throughout. Central air and heat. dishwasher,refrigerator and stove included. House is all electric.
Applicants will need to agree to credit and criminal background check.
No smoking property.
Tenants will be responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance and upkeep.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304188
Property Id 304188

(RLNE5871345)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3645 Hemlock Ln have any available units?
3645 Hemlock Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, TX.
What amenities does 3645 Hemlock Ln have?
Some of 3645 Hemlock Ln's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3645 Hemlock Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3645 Hemlock Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3645 Hemlock Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3645 Hemlock Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3645 Hemlock Ln offer parking?
No, 3645 Hemlock Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3645 Hemlock Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3645 Hemlock Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3645 Hemlock Ln have a pool?
No, 3645 Hemlock Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3645 Hemlock Ln have accessible units?
No, 3645 Hemlock Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3645 Hemlock Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3645 Hemlock Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 3645 Hemlock Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3645 Hemlock Ln has units with air conditioning.
