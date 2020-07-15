All apartments in Orange
Orange, TX
Camelot Apartments
Camelot Apartments

3345 West Park Avenue · (409) 228-0071
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3345 West Park Avenue, Orange, TX 77630

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camelot Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
accepts section 8
guest parking
internet access
Welcome home to Camelot Apartments! Our fabulous community is located in Orange, Texas. Here you will find a beautiful established community with the convenience of being in the heart of everything. With easy access to numerous highways, including Interstate 10, your stressful commute will be a thing of the past. Shopping, dining, and entertainment are all within reach of your front door. If being outdoors is more your style, there are several public parks, nature preserves, and historical sites close by.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant, $100 Application Deposit
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Pets Welcome Upon Approval. Breed restrictions apply. Maximum adult weight is 50 pounds. Proof of current vaccinations required.
Parking Details: Surface Lot: $20/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camelot Apartments have any available units?
Camelot Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, TX.
What amenities does Camelot Apartments have?
Some of Camelot Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camelot Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Camelot Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camelot Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Camelot Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Camelot Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Camelot Apartments offers parking.
Does Camelot Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Camelot Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Camelot Apartments have a pool?
No, Camelot Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Camelot Apartments have accessible units?
No, Camelot Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Camelot Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camelot Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Camelot Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Camelot Apartments has units with air conditioning.
