202 Wickwood Drive

Single story 3 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom single family house. Spacious and naturally well-lit with beautiful large fenced yard containing mature oak & lemon tree, french doors from wet bar &/or mater bedroom afford great outdoor living with unlimited entertaining possibilities. Huge laundry/mud room big enough to use as an office space. Brick fireplace & granite wet bar looks out to pool with big picture windows. Tons of storage, Non-smoking & no carpet. Fans win all bedrooms & living areas, all double insulated wndows, owner pays for weekly pool maintenance. Never flooded, close to police station, mall, restaurants, grocery, drug stores, hospitals, etc.....call or tex for more info at 281-691-5910