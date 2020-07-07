All apartments in Nassau Bay
18290 Upper Bay Rd

18290 Upper Bay Road · No Longer Available
Location

18290 Upper Bay Road, Nassau Bay, TX 77058
Nassau Bay

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Our 1 bedroom floor plan is HUGE! The second floor has the vaulted ceilings which makes them feel even bigger. Your galley kitchen and your bathroom both feature a perfectly placed window to allow natural sunlight to peek in. Our first floor apartment homes feature the wood laminate flooring throughout. Aero can be found in the heart of Nassau Bay, Texas. Aero has that vintage bay house feel to it. And youre only going to be a short walk away from the bay. Call today to schedule your private tour of our cozy community. Where the locals live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18290 Upper Bay Rd have any available units?
18290 Upper Bay Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nassau Bay, TX.
Is 18290 Upper Bay Rd currently offering any rent specials?
18290 Upper Bay Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18290 Upper Bay Rd pet-friendly?
No, 18290 Upper Bay Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nassau Bay.
Does 18290 Upper Bay Rd offer parking?
No, 18290 Upper Bay Rd does not offer parking.
Does 18290 Upper Bay Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18290 Upper Bay Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18290 Upper Bay Rd have a pool?
No, 18290 Upper Bay Rd does not have a pool.
Does 18290 Upper Bay Rd have accessible units?
No, 18290 Upper Bay Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 18290 Upper Bay Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 18290 Upper Bay Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18290 Upper Bay Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 18290 Upper Bay Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

