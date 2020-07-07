18290 Upper Bay Rd

Amenities

Our 1 bedroom floor plan is HUGE! The second floor has the vaulted ceilings which makes them feel even bigger. Your galley kitchen and your bathroom both feature a perfectly placed window to allow natural sunlight to peek in. Our first floor apartment homes feature the wood laminate flooring throughout. Aero can be found in the heart of Nassau Bay, Texas. Aero has that vintage bay house feel to it. And youre only going to be a short walk away from the bay. Call today to schedule your private tour of our cozy community. Where the locals live.