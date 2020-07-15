/
3 bedroom apartments
57 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Morgan's Point Resort, TX
3217 Purple Sage Dr
3217 Purple Sage Dr, Morgan's Point Resort, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2301 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home -with extra room for Office/Formal Dining -Owner Provides Landscaping Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Granite Counter Tops, Patio,
1 ARMADILLO CIRCLE
1 Armadillo Cir, Morgan's Point Resort, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1764 sqft
1 ARMADILLO CIRCLE Available 07/23/20 Beautiful 3-bedroom home in Morgan's Point Resort - The front entry is welcoming with a stained glass window! Home features an open floor plan with a formal dining area.
8 Catalpa Ct
8 Catalpa Ct, Morgan's Point Resort, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1262 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage Home Amenities include: Central Heat/Air, Washer/Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Stove, and Patio. Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees.
Results within 1 mile of Morgan's Point Resort
127 Sheridan Loop
127 Sheridan Loop, Temple, TX
Available September 11, 2020!!! Check out on this great 4 bedroom, 2 baths, 1779 sqft home with 1 living and 1 dining area located close to Belton lake in the Northcliffe Phase X subdivision.
14049 Red Bird Trl
14049 Red Bird Trl, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1639 sqft
Located in Morgan's Point Resort by Roger's Park entry: Brick home on large lot with mature trees, well water, scenic views of Lake Belton, 3 bedroom, 3 bath with Large Shop! Spacious living with cozy Fireplace, large laundry area, LOTs of storage
Results within 5 miles of Morgan's Point Resort
Bluffs
4102 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$985
1350 sqft
PICTURE PERFECT LIVING WELCOME TO THE BLUFFS APARTMENTS Finding great apartment home living in Temple, Texas has never been easier then with The Bluffs Apartments! Enjoy being close to Temple Mall, as well as local eateries and entertainment venues.
1216 N Penelope St
1216 N Penelope St, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1594 sqft
1216 N Penelope St Available 08/25/20 Charming home in Belton - This is truly one of a kind home! Historic meets contemporary in this Belton Charmer! Unique looking, featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths.
318 E 13th Ave.
318 E 13th Ave, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1544 sqft
318 E 13th Ave. Available 08/01/20 3 BEDROOM, NEAR UMHB - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath house only a short distance from UMHB, shopping and dining ideal for almost everyone. The home has been renovated and updated to reflect a modern comfort inside.
3219 South Fork Cr
3219 S Fork Cir, Belton, TX
3219 South Fork Cr Available 08/01/20 4 BEDROOM PLUS A STUDY, 2.5 BATH EXECUTIVE HOME - When you have your friends over for dinner at this 4 bedroom, 2.
913 Woodhollow Dr
913 Woodhollow Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1482 sqft
Home is in the Hills of Westwood HOA! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Patio, Carpet and Fenced Yard.
8109 Northgate Loop
8109 Northgate Loop, Temple, TX
*Pictures are from construction, updated pictures and video tour coming soon* This beautiful 4B/2B home is located in the North Gate subdivision of Temple, TX! Available for Move in October 2020!! This subdivision features green spaces, is close
996 Lake Road
996 Lake Rd, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1834 sqft
3 BEDROOM, NEAR BELTON HIGH SCHOOL - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with 1834 square feet. It's near Belton High School, so it's a great location for anyone working in Belton or commuting to Temple, Harker Heights, or Fort Hood.
1227 Cozy Creek Drive
1227 Cozy Creek Drive, Temple, TX
GREAT AMENITIES! Small Dogs Accepted! - Be a part of a great HOA community with a beautiful pool and park area just for use by the neighborhood residents! Looking for schools nearby? Within 1 mile is an elementary, middle AND high school! It
8109 Fieldstone Dr
8109 Fieldstone Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1411 sqft
Home is in the Westfield HOA! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home Amenities include: - Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Granite Counters, Jetted Tub, Patio, Carpet, Ceramic Tile and Fenced
7824 NORTH GATE LOOP
7824 Northgate Loop, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1917 sqft
7824 North Gate - (RLNE5896779)
344 North East Street
344 N East St, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1416 sqft
Newly Remodeled Home in Downtown Belton - This newly remodeled home in downtown Belton is a spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with a bonus living area and fireplace in the living room, as well as original hardwood flooring throughout the majority of the
1212 Woodall St
1212 Woodall St, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1320 sqft
3 bedroom/ 2 bath duplex, located within Belton ISD, features: tile flooring, granite countertops, hardwood bedroom flooring, and a fenced backyard. This home is minutes from Interstate Hwy 35 and 317.
304 Peanut Dr
304 Peanut Drive, Temple, TX
4 bedroom/ 2 bath home, located within Belton ISD, features: washer/dryer connections, central heat/air, kitchen appliances, and fenced yard.
3211 Wildcatter Drive
3211 Wildcatter Dr, Bell County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1905 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath + study home in Dawson Ranch. Tons of custom features in this gorgeous home. Pets considered on case-by-case basis.
1321 Cozy Creek Drive
1321 Cozy Creek Drive, Temple, TX
Fantastic four bedroom in Temple! This adorable home features a lovely livingroom. The open kitchen boasts recessed lighting, an island and appliances. The bedrooms are well sized.
7424 Wind Chime
7424 Wind Chime Way, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1285 sqft
BELTON SCHOOL DISTRICT! 3 BR and 2 Bath Home AVAILABLE NOW! - Well maintained home in Belton school district ready for immediate Move In! This great 3 bedroom 2 bath home is ready to enjoy the wonderful evenings and quiet lifestyle.
1414 French St
1414 French St, Belton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1287 sqft
Belton ISD.
320 Turley Dr
320 Turley Drive, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1020 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home in Temple. This home includes kitchen appliances, Central H/A and has a fenced yard, Temple schools, great location off Adams & 205 Loop.
7907 Woodbury Dr
7907 Woodbury Dr, Temple, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1364 sqft
Beautiful home available! 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 2 Car Garage Amenities include: -Central Heat & Air -Washer & Dryer Connections -Dishwasher -Stove -Garden Tub -Patio -Fenced Yard Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees.