Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:40 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Montgomery, TX with balconies

Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 06:13 PM
22 Units Available
Town Creek Village
22870 Highway 105, Montgomery, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1343 sqft
Luxury community with modern upgrades including granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, internet cafe, 24-hour gym and grill area. Sitting on a wooded park in the heart of the city.
Results within 5 miles of Montgomery
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
13 Units Available
Harbor Shores
15650 Walden Rd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1413 sqft
Beautiful waterfront homes offer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Residents have access to the clubhouse, courtyard and swimming pool. Highway 105 provides easy access to downtown Conroe's shopping and dining options.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
34 Stanford
34 Stanford Court, Montgomery County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2257 sqft
Located in the gated community of Bentwater on Lake Conroe. Backs up to green area (undeveloped private farm) and sits in private cul-de-sac with quick access to the west gate and FM 1097.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
12100 Melville Drive
12100 Melville Dr, Montgomery County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
964 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo unit in Walden Marine Vistas on Lake Conroe. Walden is a resort style community with golf course, yacht club, clubhouse and more! Condo is nicely appointed with wood look porcelain tile in the main living area and bathrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3801 Happy Hollow Drive
3801 Happy Hollow Ln, Montgomery County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2874 sqft
Remarkably clean and well kept huge 4 bedroom home! Fully fenced backyard.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
11815 Thoreau Drive
11815 Thoreau Drive, Montgomery County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
Unique waterfront loft apartment with a garage and extra parking. This is an adorable cute one bedroom it is fully furnished and has great water views of Lake Conroe. Located on a very quiet street in Walden.
Results within 10 miles of Montgomery
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 06:01 PM
$
12 Units Available
Capri Villas
425 McCaleb Rd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1232 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1-3 bedroom homes in this community, which is situated on acres of land near Lake Conroe. Residents enjoy access to a resort-style swimming pool, gym, coffee bar, and playground.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
12853 Orion Court East
12853 Orion Ct E, Montgomery County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1768 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
7039 Kingston Cove 105
7039 Kingston Cove Ln, Montgomery County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1188 sqft
Perfect location with this Lake Conroe waterfront condo on ground floor! Walk out your back door to enjoy open water lake living with a resort feel.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
14824 Cygnus Court
14824 Cygnus Court, Montgomery County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1590 sqft
Adorable 3/2/2 located in the gated community of Point Aquarius. Recently renovated and updated to include, new flooring, paint, fixtures, appliances too many updates to list.. This home sits on a corner lot.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Montgomery, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Montgomery renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

