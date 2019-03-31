7018 Santa Rita Dr

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7018 Santa Rita - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Mission Bend. Large brick fireplace with recess lighting and a large window in living area. Breakfast area as well as a formal dining room. Master bath has a large tub a double sink with 2 closets and a linen closet. The kitchen is equipped with a stove and dishwasher and adequate cabinet space. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan and blinds for energy efficiency.



(RLNE2757716)