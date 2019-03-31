All apartments in Mission Bend
Last updated March 31 2019 at 9:46 AM

7018 Santa Rita Dr

7018 Santa Rita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7018 Santa Rita Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083
Mission Bend South

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7018 Santa Rita - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Mission Bend. Large brick fireplace with recess lighting and a large window in living area. Breakfast area as well as a formal dining room. Master bath has a large tub a double sink with 2 closets and a linen closet. The kitchen is equipped with a stove and dishwasher and adequate cabinet space. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan and blinds for energy efficiency.

(RLNE2757716)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7018 Santa Rita Dr have any available units?
7018 Santa Rita Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
What amenities does 7018 Santa Rita Dr have?
Some of 7018 Santa Rita Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7018 Santa Rita Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7018 Santa Rita Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7018 Santa Rita Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7018 Santa Rita Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7018 Santa Rita Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7018 Santa Rita Dr offers parking.
Does 7018 Santa Rita Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7018 Santa Rita Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7018 Santa Rita Dr have a pool?
No, 7018 Santa Rita Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7018 Santa Rita Dr have accessible units?
No, 7018 Santa Rita Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7018 Santa Rita Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7018 Santa Rita Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7018 Santa Rita Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7018 Santa Rita Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
