Home
/
Mission Bend, TX
/
6919 Pheasant Oak Dr
Last updated July 2 2019 at 9:43 AM

6919 Pheasant Oak Dr

6919 Pheasant Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6919 Pheasant Oak Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom available! - Located in Great Oaks Subdivision, 1-story, 4 br, 2 bath, 2 car attached garage w/lift, built 2006, approx 1962 sqft, formal dining, eat in kitchen w/stove, d/w, fridge, microwave, washer/dryer all included: fridge, micro, w/d not warranted, open living room with tile floor and gas fireplace, master bath has separate shower and tub (jacuzzi tub not warranted), wood laminate floors in all br's and formal dining room, ceiling fans throughout, rear fenced yard w/covered patio, FBISD, no smoking permitted, tenant pays all utils, pet restrictions: will consider 1 small dog max 20 lbs full grown or 1 female cat (no male cats) with $500 refundable pet deposit.

(RLNE3420212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6919 Pheasant Oak Dr have any available units?
6919 Pheasant Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
What amenities does 6919 Pheasant Oak Dr have?
Some of 6919 Pheasant Oak Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6919 Pheasant Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6919 Pheasant Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6919 Pheasant Oak Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6919 Pheasant Oak Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6919 Pheasant Oak Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6919 Pheasant Oak Dr offers parking.
Does 6919 Pheasant Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6919 Pheasant Oak Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6919 Pheasant Oak Dr have a pool?
No, 6919 Pheasant Oak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6919 Pheasant Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 6919 Pheasant Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6919 Pheasant Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6919 Pheasant Oak Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6919 Pheasant Oak Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6919 Pheasant Oak Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

