6919 La Puente Drive

Amenities
Beautiful Two Story Home Located in Mission Bend Subdivision in Harris County Zoned to Alief ISD. Lovely Home with Private Courtyard & Detached Two-Car Garage. Large Family Room with Premium Tile Flooring, Custom Built-in Cabinetry, & Brick Fireplace. Amazing Kitchen with Wooden Cabinetry, Nice Countertops, & Easy Access to Backyard. Elegant Dining Room with Custom Crystal Chandelier & Designer Tile Flooring. Marvelous Master Bedroom includes Brand New Carpet, Fresh Paint & Incredible Master Bath with Double Vanity, Lovely Countertops & Two Walk-in Closets! All Bedrooms Freshly Painted with Brand New Carpet. Huge Backyard Connected to Extended Driveway Perfect for Entertaining Guests. Fantastic Location near Grand Pkwy & Westpark Tollway. MUST SEE THIS BEAUTY!