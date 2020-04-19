6919 La Puente Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Beautiful Two Story Home Located in Mission Bend Subdivision in Harris County Zoned to Alief ISD. Lovely Home with Private Courtyard & Detached Two-Car Garage. Large Family Room with Premium Tile Flooring, Custom Built-in Cabinetry, & Brick Fireplace. Amazing Kitchen with Wooden Cabinetry, Nice Countertops, & Easy Access to Backyard. Elegant Dining Room with Custom Crystal Chandelier & Designer Tile Flooring. Marvelous Master Bedroom includes Brand New Carpet, Fresh Paint & Incredible Master Bath with Double Vanity, Lovely Countertops & Two Walk-in Closets! All Bedrooms Freshly Painted with Brand New Carpet. Huge Backyard Connected to Extended Driveway Perfect for Entertaining Guests. Fantastic Location near Grand Pkwy & Westpark Tollway. MUST SEE THIS BEAUTY!