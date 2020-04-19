All apartments in Mission Bend
6919 La Puente Drive
Last updated April 19 2020 at 4:22 PM

6919 La Puente Drive

6919 La Puente Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6919 La Puente Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083
Mission Bend North

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Beautiful Two Story Home Located in Mission Bend Subdivision in Harris County Zoned to Alief ISD. Lovely Home with Private Courtyard & Detached Two-Car Garage. Large Family Room with Premium Tile Flooring, Custom Built-in Cabinetry, & Brick Fireplace. Amazing Kitchen with Wooden Cabinetry, Nice Countertops, & Easy Access to Backyard. Elegant Dining Room with Custom Crystal Chandelier & Designer Tile Flooring. Marvelous Master Bedroom includes Brand New Carpet, Fresh Paint & Incredible Master Bath with Double Vanity, Lovely Countertops & Two Walk-in Closets! All Bedrooms Freshly Painted with Brand New Carpet. Huge Backyard Connected to Extended Driveway Perfect for Entertaining Guests. Fantastic Location near Grand Pkwy & Westpark Tollway. MUST SEE THIS BEAUTY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6919 La Puente Drive have any available units?
6919 La Puente Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
What amenities does 6919 La Puente Drive have?
Some of 6919 La Puente Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6919 La Puente Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6919 La Puente Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6919 La Puente Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6919 La Puente Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Bend.
Does 6919 La Puente Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6919 La Puente Drive offers parking.
Does 6919 La Puente Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6919 La Puente Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6919 La Puente Drive have a pool?
No, 6919 La Puente Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6919 La Puente Drive have accessible units?
No, 6919 La Puente Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6919 La Puente Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6919 La Puente Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6919 La Puente Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6919 La Puente Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

