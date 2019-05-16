6402 RANCHO BLANCO CT

Amenities

HOME AVAILABLE TO MOVE-IN JUNE 01, 2019.



Deposit is 1st month, last month rent plus $350.00 security deposit. ..$3460.00 total move in.

Bonus:

*Landscaping is included with rental, every other week.(no additional)



*Verification of income and background needed to qualify.



ABOUT HOME & LOCATION:

*20 minutes from ENERGY CORRIDOR

*26 minutes using Westpark Toll

*30 using freeway/roads

This home is in the classic and well established MissionBend Section III area which is very close to the entry to the Westpark Tollway and very close to Westheimer(4 minute drive), Hwy. 6(5 minute drive), I-10(8 minute drive) and Hwy.59(12 minute drive).

This home is close to schools both elementary, middleschools, and highschools.

This home has had LOTS of recent remods and is move in ready for JULY and beyond. The AC is less than a 3 years old. The air ducts are NEW and less than a month old. We've removed 2 large trees that could cause issues later. ALL the home windows have been replaced with *new windows. The flooring has been redone recently(wood laminate & tile). The garage has been professional remodeled into 2 separate rooms, with electrical and ac. The home has large wet area for laundry and morning dining table. The home as a new dish washer. The home will come with a gas oven/microwave combo. This home has a large living room, and a humongous backyard for the family and get togethers. If you are wanting neighbors that look out for each other and give yourself and your family a good sense of community this home is for you to prosper in. The community here does have an HOA that also cares about general landscape and aesthetics.