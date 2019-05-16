All apartments in Mission Bend
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:16 PM

6402 RANCHO BLANCO CT

6402 Rancho Blanco Court · No Longer Available
Location

6402 Rancho Blanco Court, Mission Bend, TX 77083
Mission Bend North

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
HOME AVAILABLE TO MOVE-IN JUNE 01, 2019.

Deposit is 1st month, last month rent plus $350.00 security deposit. ..$3460.00 total move in.
Bonus:
*Landscaping is included with rental, every other week.(no additional)

*Verification of income and background needed to qualify.

ABOUT HOME & LOCATION:
*20 minutes from ENERGY CORRIDOR
*26 minutes using Westpark Toll
*30 using freeway/roads
This home is in the classic and well established MissionBend Section III area which is very close to the entry to the Westpark Tollway and very close to Westheimer(4 minute drive), Hwy. 6(5 minute drive), I-10(8 minute drive) and Hwy.59(12 minute drive).
This home is close to schools both elementary, middleschools, and highschools.
This home has had LOTS of recent remods and is move in ready for JULY and beyond. The AC is less than a 3 years old. The air ducts are NEW and less than a month old. We've removed 2 large trees that could cause issues later. ALL the home windows have been replaced with *new windows. The flooring has been redone recently(wood laminate & tile). The garage has been professional remodeled into 2 separate rooms, with electrical and ac. The home has large wet area for laundry and morning dining table. The home as a new dish washer. The home will come with a gas oven/microwave combo. This home has a large living room, and a humongous backyard for the family and get togethers. If you are wanting neighbors that look out for each other and give yourself and your family a good sense of community this home is for you to prosper in. The community here does have an HOA that also cares about general landscape and aesthetics.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6402 RANCHO BLANCO CT have any available units?
6402 RANCHO BLANCO CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
What amenities does 6402 RANCHO BLANCO CT have?
Some of 6402 RANCHO BLANCO CT's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6402 RANCHO BLANCO CT currently offering any rent specials?
6402 RANCHO BLANCO CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6402 RANCHO BLANCO CT pet-friendly?
No, 6402 RANCHO BLANCO CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Bend.
Does 6402 RANCHO BLANCO CT offer parking?
Yes, 6402 RANCHO BLANCO CT offers parking.
Does 6402 RANCHO BLANCO CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6402 RANCHO BLANCO CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6402 RANCHO BLANCO CT have a pool?
No, 6402 RANCHO BLANCO CT does not have a pool.
Does 6402 RANCHO BLANCO CT have accessible units?
No, 6402 RANCHO BLANCO CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6402 RANCHO BLANCO CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6402 RANCHO BLANCO CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6402 RANCHO BLANCO CT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6402 RANCHO BLANCO CT has units with air conditioning.

