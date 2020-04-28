16318 Sinaloa Drive

Amenities

Ready for immediate move in. Home features fresh paint, granite counter tops, easy to care for tile in parquet wood pattern appearance thru out entire home (except one bedroom has brand new carpet), big living room with corner brick wood burning fireplace Galley style kitchen with brand new slab granite counter-tops, recent appliances, open to dining room, master bedroom and guest bedroom feature brand new tile surrounds and tubs with accents, generous back yard with loads of play space or kids or pets, two car attached garage.