Mission Bend, TX
16318 Sinaloa Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:45 PM

16318 Sinaloa Drive

16318 Sinaloa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16318 Sinaloa Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083
Mission Bend South

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ready for immediate move in. Home features fresh paint, granite counter tops, easy to care for tile in parquet wood pattern appearance thru out entire home (except one bedroom has brand new carpet), big living room with corner brick wood burning fireplace Galley style kitchen with brand new slab granite counter-tops, recent appliances, open to dining room, master bedroom and guest bedroom feature brand new tile surrounds and tubs with accents, generous back yard with loads of play space or kids or pets, two car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16318 Sinaloa Drive have any available units?
16318 Sinaloa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
What amenities does 16318 Sinaloa Drive have?
Some of 16318 Sinaloa Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16318 Sinaloa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16318 Sinaloa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16318 Sinaloa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16318 Sinaloa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16318 Sinaloa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16318 Sinaloa Drive offers parking.
Does 16318 Sinaloa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16318 Sinaloa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16318 Sinaloa Drive have a pool?
No, 16318 Sinaloa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16318 Sinaloa Drive have accessible units?
No, 16318 Sinaloa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16318 Sinaloa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16318 Sinaloa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16318 Sinaloa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16318 Sinaloa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

