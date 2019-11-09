All apartments in Mission Bend
15614 Beechnut Street

15614 Beechnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

15614 Beechnut Street, Mission Bend, TX 77083
Mission Bend South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Spacious, clean and available for Lease. This 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath has been updated and is ready for immediate move-in. A large living room offers lots of natural light and a gas fireplace. Kitchen with eat-in breakfast area opens to the dining/family space. Master is down and features a large closet and private bathroom. 3 generous bedrooms and 1 bath complete the upstairs. A fenced back yard and patio makes a great space for entertaining. A large driveway offers plenty of off street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15614 Beechnut Street have any available units?
15614 Beechnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
What amenities does 15614 Beechnut Street have?
Some of 15614 Beechnut Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15614 Beechnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
15614 Beechnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15614 Beechnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 15614 Beechnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Bend.
Does 15614 Beechnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 15614 Beechnut Street offers parking.
Does 15614 Beechnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15614 Beechnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15614 Beechnut Street have a pool?
No, 15614 Beechnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 15614 Beechnut Street have accessible units?
Yes, 15614 Beechnut Street has accessible units.
Does 15614 Beechnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15614 Beechnut Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15614 Beechnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15614 Beechnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.

