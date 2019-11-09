15614 Beechnut Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking

Spacious, clean and available for Lease. This 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath has been updated and is ready for immediate move-in. A large living room offers lots of natural light and a gas fireplace. Kitchen with eat-in breakfast area opens to the dining/family space. Master is down and features a large closet and private bathroom. 3 generous bedrooms and 1 bath complete the upstairs. A fenced back yard and patio makes a great space for entertaining. A large driveway offers plenty of off street parking.