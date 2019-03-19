15514 Cabildo Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Inviting home featuring spacious bedrooms and two full large bathrooms. This updated home also features plenty of sunlight thanks to the windows that frame a custom, wood burning fireplace. More sunlight streams in through the dining area that offers an over sized, window seat. In the kitchen, a window by the kitchen sink over looks the fenced back yard. For even more appeal the kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances - gas cook top, double oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator. For additional counter and cabinet space the kitchen also offers a kitchen island. You can decide where to enjoy home cooked meals since the home offers a casual dining area, a formal dining room, and a partially covered patio. When on your self tour be sure to check out the French doors that lead from the master bedroom to the patio where you can enjoy the sha

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.