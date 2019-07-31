15238 Barbarossa Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Charming one-story home in a great location, short drive to Sugar Land! This home features a very light and bright open concept floorplan with a formal living/dining combo at the front of the home with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Enjoy tile flooring throughout the main areas, carpet only in bedrooms. It features a spacious family room with cozy fireplace and access to the backyard. The kitchen looks out to the family room and features abundant counter and cabinet space + pantry and breakfast area. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and private access to the backyard; enjoy a master bathroom with dual sinks. Great backyard with patio is great for entertainment. Must see!