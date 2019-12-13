All apartments in Mission Bend
Last updated December 13 2019 at 8:00 AM

14726 Charlmont Drive

14726 Charlmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14726 Charlmont Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
14726 Charlmont Drive, Houston, TX 77083 - 4 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 12/05/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Conveniently located right off Hwy 6, this home is nestled in the long established community of Providence. You have both formals on either side of the foyer and the main living area has lots of charm with built-in cabinets, shelving, beautiful wainscoting and a gas fireplace. There's also a hidden wet bar, perfect for entertaining! The living room opens to the bright and sunny eat in kitchen where you’ll notice the kitchen has had plenty of updates like granite counter-tops and upgraded appliances. The master bedroom is privately located on the first floor and the master bath boasts a built-in vanity, double sinks and a jetted tub with separate shower. Upstairs you’ll find 3 more bedrooms, a large den with another wet bar as well as a huge activity room with lots of light. The possibilities for these spaces are endless! Refrigerator, washer and dryer are all included as well. This beautiful and spacious home will certainly not last long, it is recently cleaned and ready for move-in! Listed By: Terra Residential All information is subject to change and should be independently verified on HAR.com for the latest status [ Published 13-Dec-19 / ID 3300952 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14726 Charlmont Drive have any available units?
14726 Charlmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
What amenities does 14726 Charlmont Drive have?
Some of 14726 Charlmont Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14726 Charlmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14726 Charlmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14726 Charlmont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14726 Charlmont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14726 Charlmont Drive offer parking?
No, 14726 Charlmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14726 Charlmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14726 Charlmont Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14726 Charlmont Drive have a pool?
No, 14726 Charlmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14726 Charlmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 14726 Charlmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14726 Charlmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14726 Charlmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14726 Charlmont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14726 Charlmont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

