Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

In the heart of downtown Mineral Wells. Be part of a township that is reinventing itself and literally on the comeback trail. This charming home built in 1930 has been masterfully updated to incorporate the charm and features of the greatest generation with today's comforts! Spacious two bedrooms boasts kitchen and bathroom updates and large master! There are two other rooms that could be used as bedrooms, exercise room or office. Step out of your enormous living space and spend the day in the shade on your over sized and private front porch. Or, take a stroll through the magical gardens and outdoor oasis. Too many possibilities to mention - this is a MUST SEE! Call today for a private showing.