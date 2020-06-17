All apartments in Manvel
5 Laguna Bend Dr
5 Laguna Bend Dr

5 Laguna Bend Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5 Laguna Bend Dr, Manvel, TX 77578

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Sullivan is a fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. Split floor plan with large family room overlooking kitchen, formal dining room, and convenient breakfast/kitchen combo perfect for entertaining. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Laguna Bend Dr have any available units?
5 Laguna Bend Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manvel, TX.
Is 5 Laguna Bend Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5 Laguna Bend Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Laguna Bend Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5 Laguna Bend Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manvel.
Does 5 Laguna Bend Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5 Laguna Bend Dr offers parking.
Does 5 Laguna Bend Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Laguna Bend Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Laguna Bend Dr have a pool?
No, 5 Laguna Bend Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5 Laguna Bend Dr have accessible units?
No, 5 Laguna Bend Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Laguna Bend Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Laguna Bend Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Laguna Bend Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Laguna Bend Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

