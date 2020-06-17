All apartments in Manvel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3333 Southfork Pkwy

3333 Southfork Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

3333 Southfork Pkwy, Manvel, TX 77578

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
24hr gym
trash valet
concierge
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
pet friendly
trash valet
Luxury 1st Floor 1 bed 1 bath 800 sq. ft. - This will be a 5 to 6 months rent, The unit includes:
Stainless steal appliances and fixtures
Granite counters
Open floor plan with HUGE island
Full size w/d.
On the 1st Floor

Direct access to Tx-288
23 Min. Commute to Houston
5 Min. to shopping & Grocery
Gated community

There is a 24 Hour gym, club house and business center open from 5am to 10pm with free Starbucks coffee.

This rent price comes with
Valet Trash from your door step
Pest control upon request
4 concierge services a month;

Grocery shopping
Dog walking
Picking up your dry cleaning
Dropping off your packages etc.

Please contact me directly move in date between 11/01/2018 and 11/25/2018

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4530268)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 Southfork Pkwy have any available units?
3333 Southfork Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manvel, TX.
What amenities does 3333 Southfork Pkwy have?
Some of 3333 Southfork Pkwy's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3333 Southfork Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
3333 Southfork Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 Southfork Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 3333 Southfork Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 3333 Southfork Pkwy offer parking?
No, 3333 Southfork Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 3333 Southfork Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3333 Southfork Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 Southfork Pkwy have a pool?
No, 3333 Southfork Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 3333 Southfork Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 3333 Southfork Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 Southfork Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 3333 Southfork Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3333 Southfork Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 3333 Southfork Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
