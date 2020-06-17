3333 Southfork Pkwy

Amenities

Luxury 1st Floor 1 bed 1 bath 800 sq. ft. - This will be a 5 to 6 months rent, The unit includes:

Stainless steal appliances and fixtures

Granite counters

Open floor plan with HUGE island

Full size w/d.

On the 1st Floor



Direct access to Tx-288

23 Min. Commute to Houston

5 Min. to shopping & Grocery

Gated community



There is a 24 Hour gym, club house and business center open from 5am to 10pm with free Starbucks coffee.



This rent price comes with

Valet Trash from your door step

Pest control upon request

4 concierge services a month;



Grocery shopping

Dog walking

Picking up your dry cleaning

Dropping off your packages etc.



Please contact me directly move in date between 11/01/2018 and 11/25/2018



No Dogs Allowed



