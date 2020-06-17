33 Terra Bella Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Welcome to your beautiful neighborhood! You will love this gorgeous two story home located on a large corner lot. Home features large living space, 4 bedrooms, game room, beautiful media room, steel appliances, granite & more. Perfect for a gathering and entertainment.Rodeo palms master planned community offers gorgeous pool, play areas, walking paths and many beautiful lakes. Home is conveniently located close to the New 288 Expressway and is just minutes from Houston's Med-Center and Downtown. Schedule to see this wonderful Home today...Seller is motivated!!The beautiful home is just waiting for you!