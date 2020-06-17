All apartments in Manvel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

33 Terra Bella Drive

Location

33 Terra Bella Drive, Manvel, TX 77578

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Welcome to your beautiful neighborhood! You will love this gorgeous two story home located on a large corner lot. Home features large living space, 4 bedrooms, game room, beautiful media room, steel appliances, granite & more. Perfect for a gathering and entertainment.Rodeo palms master planned community offers gorgeous pool, play areas, walking paths and many beautiful lakes. Home is conveniently located close to the New 288 Expressway and is just minutes from Houston's Med-Center and Downtown. Schedule to see this wonderful Home today...Seller is motivated!!The beautiful home is just waiting for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Terra Bella Drive have any available units?
33 Terra Bella Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manvel, TX.
What amenities does 33 Terra Bella Drive have?
Some of 33 Terra Bella Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Terra Bella Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33 Terra Bella Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Terra Bella Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33 Terra Bella Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manvel.
Does 33 Terra Bella Drive offer parking?
Yes, 33 Terra Bella Drive offers parking.
Does 33 Terra Bella Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Terra Bella Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Terra Bella Drive have a pool?
Yes, 33 Terra Bella Drive has a pool.
Does 33 Terra Bella Drive have accessible units?
No, 33 Terra Bella Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Terra Bella Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Terra Bella Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Terra Bella Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Terra Bella Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

