31 Royal Rose Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Beautiful home is the Master Planned Community of Rodeo Palms. Great Location- right off 288. This 4 bedroom/ 2 bath- one story home has all the updates, with a very open- floor plan. Tiled floor, upon entry. Carpeted living room, dining, and bedrooms. Open style- kitchen floorplan, with updated countertops, and appliances. Separate utility room. Large master bedroom is separated from other 2 bedrooms, featuring a grand master suite, with separate shower/ garden tub, double sinks, and dark wood cabinets. Backyard has large covered patio, great for entertaining guests. 3 car garage attached.