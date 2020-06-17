All apartments in Manvel
Find more places like 31 Royal Rose Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manvel, TX
/
31 Royal Rose Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

31 Royal Rose Drive

31 Royal Rose Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manvel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

31 Royal Rose Drive, Manvel, TX 77578

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful home is the Master Planned Community of Rodeo Palms. Great Location- right off 288. This 4 bedroom/ 2 bath- one story home has all the updates, with a very open- floor plan. Tiled floor, upon entry. Carpeted living room, dining, and bedrooms. Open style- kitchen floorplan, with updated countertops, and appliances. Separate utility room. Large master bedroom is separated from other 2 bedrooms, featuring a grand master suite, with separate shower/ garden tub, double sinks, and dark wood cabinets. Backyard has large covered patio, great for entertaining guests. 3 car garage attached.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Royal Rose Drive have any available units?
31 Royal Rose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manvel, TX.
What amenities does 31 Royal Rose Drive have?
Some of 31 Royal Rose Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Royal Rose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31 Royal Rose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Royal Rose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31 Royal Rose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manvel.
Does 31 Royal Rose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31 Royal Rose Drive offers parking.
Does 31 Royal Rose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Royal Rose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Royal Rose Drive have a pool?
No, 31 Royal Rose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 31 Royal Rose Drive have accessible units?
No, 31 Royal Rose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Royal Rose Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Royal Rose Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Royal Rose Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Royal Rose Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southfork Lake
3333 Morris Rd
Manvel, TX 77578

Similar Pages

Manvel 1 BedroomsManvel 2 Bedrooms
Manvel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManvel Apartments with Garage
Manvel Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TX
League City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXBrookshire, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine