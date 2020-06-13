Apartment List
/
TX
/
magnolia
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

10 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Magnolia, TX

Finding an apartment in Magnolia that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:22pm
11 Units Available
Grand Oaks Homes
30410 Valley Oaks Dr, Magnolia, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1349 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,305
1670 sqft
Our vibrant yet slow-paced community offers modern rental homes with all the contemporary amenities that you've come to expect from a maintenance-free, community living experience.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
$
42 Units Available
The Mansions on the Park
29980 FM 2978 Rd, Magnolia, TX
Studio
$850
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1191 sqft
You'll never want to leave this stunningly designed and upscale community! Recently renovated with premier amenities in a cozy, wooded setting. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, Starbucks coffee, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
24 Units Available
The Grand Estates Woodland
30000 FM-2978, Magnolia, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,643
1309 sqft
All units have washer and dryer hook-ups, private patios or balconies, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, dog park, pool and business center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
Sterling Ridge
35 Units Available
The Estates Woodland
30685 FM-2978, Magnolia, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1309 sqft
Located between Maria's Way and Dobbin Huffsmith Road. Stylish apartments include a patio or balcony, a modern kitchen with appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes a pool, a playground and a coffee bar.
Results within 5 miles of Magnolia

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12612 Henry Clay Drive
12612 Henry Court, Montgomery County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1928 sqft
Brand New, Never Lived In, All Appliances Included!!!! - This is a two-story, 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home with a first floor master bedroom. You'll enjoy the spacious kitchen with walk in pantry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
27092 Leonardo Drive
27092 Leonardo Dr, Montgomery County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1152 sqft
This fresh newly built home in Williams Trace Subdivision has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 10 miles of Magnolia
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Sterling Ridge
21 Units Available
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1434 sqft
The business center and 24 hour fitness center keep residents busy. Tenants can relax in the resident lounge and by the beach entry pool. Off-site, residents have direct access to biking and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
$
23 Units Available
Oak Bend Place
915 Baker Dr, Tomball, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
871 sqft
Oak Bend Place in Tomball, TX is home to the area's most unique apartment homes. We offer newly renovated apartment which feature vinyl plank flooring, washer & dryer connections, ceiling fans, and sleek black energy efficient appliances.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
4 Units Available
Marymont
1515 Rudel Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$948
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1063 sqft
One, two and three bedroom apartment homes at Marymont Apartments Tomball, Texas. Choose the perks of small-town living while indulging in plenty of open green space.

1 of 43

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
68 Melon Summer Dr
68 Melon Summer Dr, Montgomery County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
2227 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed/ 2 bath home located in Woodlands Sterling Ridge Subdivision. This one story home offers an open floor plan with granite in the kitchen and baths, appliances, tile floor in the main living area, carpet in the bedrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Magnolia, TX

Finding an apartment in Magnolia that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

