This newly renovated apartment is so cozy and is bright and clean. This is the downstairs unit. It features 1 bedroom and 1 bath and standard bills are included in the rent. New a/c heat units and new stove as well.



$725 a month



$500 Deposit



Rent Includes- All Standard Utilities (electric, water, trash, sewer)



To view these properties please go to our office during the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.with a valid ID to check out a key



American Real Estate



1313 S John Redditt



Lufkin Tx. 75904



Applications are available at the front desk and are processed on a first come first serve basis.



American Leasing is Pet Friendly with a Non Refundable Pet Fee.



If you have any other questions or would like to see our other available rental properties please pick up a list in our office.

Contact us to schedule a showing.