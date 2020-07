Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport game room parking garage

Country Living at it's Best 4 beds/3 baths - Country House is located on 1.5 acres of land, with room to garden and possibility for a few heads of cattle or a horse, school bus does pick up and drop off within Groesbeck District.



House includes a washer/dryer hookup and uniquely has an in law suite adding the 4th bedroom and 3rd bath. Plenty of parking available with a 1 car garage and car port. Garage could easily be used for a game room!



Electric will have to be set up with Navasota Valley.



