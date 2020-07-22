35 Apartments under $800 for rent in League City, TX
League City, Texas, is home to a number of attractive waterfront resorts, making it a popular destination for tourists across the country.
League City must be doing something right, because the population nearly doubled from 45,444 at the 2000 Census to 83,560 10 years later. This city got a boost because Galveston and Houston are only 23 miles away, making it an ideal home for residents who would rather commute to their jobs than live in a major metropolitan center. It's the kind of town that's chock full of annual festivals and lovely parks with outdoor concerts yet it's also home to a thriving business community with corporate headquarters for companies such as American Homestar, a nationally-known housing manufacturer. Even with this commercial/cosmopolitan vibe, however, League City, like many Texas towns this size, does have something of a small-town atmosphere, thanks to its friendliness and intense, Texas-sized civic pride. See more
Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $800 in League City is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.
You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $800 in League City in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.
Some property managers will also know about apartments under $800 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.