Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:40 PM

35 Apartments under $800 for rent in League City, TX

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $800 in League City is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ...
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:45 PM
4 Units Available
Bayou Village
110 W Deats Rd, Dickinson, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see what's new at Bayou Village Apartments, our extreme makeover is currently in progress upgrades feature granite counter tops*, tile back splash*, brand new appliances, new carpet and wood flooring, and much more! We will be adding a
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
81 Units Available
Baybrook Village
2702 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
964 sqft
Stylish and large one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel features. Open floor plans with private patio/balcony and large dining rooms.
Results within 5 miles of League City
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
$
7 Units Available
Meadow Park
2800 Mustang Rd, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
895 sqft
Our one and two bedroom apartments at Meadow Park Apartments in Alvin, Texas, offer you the best apartment living youll find in the area.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
16 Units Available
Clear Lake
El Dorado View Apartments
240 El Dorado Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$796
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$996
874 sqft
Nine unique floor plans in these one and two bedroom homes. In-unit laundry, patio/balcony, and newly renovated spaces make living between Houston and Galveston special. Near NASA and University of Houston-Clear Lake.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:09 PM
$
25 Units Available
Clear Lake
Lakeshore
16200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$609
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$746
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
975 sqft
Conveniently located close to the Bay Brook Mall, NASA Space Center and Kemah Boardwalk. Tenants have access to a gym, tennis court, yoga facilities, pool and BBQ facilities.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
18 Units Available
Webster
The Lodge on El Dorado
265 El Dorado Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
909 sqft
The Lodge on El Dorado makes it easy to find yourself at home with a variety of apartment features and community amenities designed for your comfort.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:35 PM
$
25 Units Available
Clear Lake
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1310 sqft
Right next to the NASA bypass freeway, close to Johnson Space Center and Baybrook Mall. Apartment homes with vast walk-in closets, GE-activated kitchens and outdoor facilities like resort pools and wooded parks.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
$
6 Units Available
Newport Oaks
800 E South St, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
497 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
878 sqft
Set among beautifully landscaped courtyards, Newport Oaks Apartments offers quiet studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Alvin, TX.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Clear Lake
The Cove Apartments
2000 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1031 sqft
Choose between one or two bedrooms with a patio or balcony and relax by the cozy wood-burning fireplace. A gourmet kitchen and hardwood floors make this a perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
21 Units Available
Crystal Bay
2323 W Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$737
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1175 sqft
Two resort-style pools with gazebos. Three laundry facilities. Options for French doors to patio, fireplace, and/or washer/dryer connections. Five minutes to Baybrook Mall.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:13 PM
$
17 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
2400 South Loop 35 Bypass, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1199 sqft
A family-friendly community with fenced pools and a modern playground. Near the intersection of Rte. 6 and Rte. 35, within easy commute to downtown Houston.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 20 at 10:40 PM
5 Units Available
Clear Lake
University Green Apartments
1620 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Property located near campus. Remodeled units have access to a pool and jacuzzi.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
14 Units Available
Webster
The Vibe At Clear Lake
506 S Austin St, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of The Vibe at Clear Lake are offered a superb array of community amenities and services.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
19 Units Available
Clear Lake
Wolf Creek
16100 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1079 sqft
Prime location near shopping, a police station, and great schools. Smaller community with quite a few long-term residents. Waterscapes found throughout the complex. Even NASA is nearby, and residents have a nice view if a spaceship takes off.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 06:19 PM
$
43 Units Available
Clear Lake
The Falls at Clear Lake
801 E Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
976 sqft
Conveniently located just off NASA Pkwy, these 1- to 3-bedroom units offer amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, granite counters, stainless steel and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
17 Units Available
Bar Harbor Apartments
2601 North Repsdorph Road, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
946 sqft
Located in the heart of Clear Lake with close proximity to the water and Kemah Boardwalk. Newly renovated units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplace. Pool, gym and heated spa. 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
2 Units Available
Oak Park Village
201 Oak Park Drive, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Park Village in Alvin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated November 15 at 08:27 PM
Contact for Availability
Hillcrest Village
2500 Fairway Dr, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1122 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillcrest Village in Alvin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of League City
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
27 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Westmount at Summer Cove
725 FM-1959, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
908 sqft
Two bedroom apartments make for stylish family living. Carpeting, balcony, W/D hookup, and walk-in closets. Easy access to I-45 gives proximity to shopping and entertainment. Pet-friendly amenities, large pool, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
8 Units Available
Edgebrook
Quay Point Apartments
3925 Arlington Square Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$590
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
In-unit amenities include wood fireplace, pool views and white cabinets. Community offers parking, pool and on-site staff. Located conveniently off I-45 and the Sam Houston Tollway.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
31 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments
9988 Windmill Lakes, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1039 sqft
Located close to the intersection of I-45 and Almeda Genoa Road. Stylish apartments include a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community has a pool, a playground and a courtyard.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:20 PM
15 Units Available
Gateway Grove
316 2nd St, La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$879
900 sqft
Close to Atkinson Island Wildlife Park, Morgan's Point and Sylvan Beach. Pet-friendly property includes parking, gym and pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Apartments have large closets, pantry and private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
51 Units Available
The Five Points at Texas Apartments
2902 Texas Ave, Texas City, TX
Studio
$799
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$829
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
800 sqft
Welcome to The Five Points at Texas Apartments, a premier apartment community in Texas City, Texas. As a resident of The Five Points at Texas Apartments, you will be pleased to take advantage of endless comfort while enjoying affordable living.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Sage Hollow Apartments
10700 Fuqua St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$796
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
949 sqft
Apartment homes feature washer and dryer along with walk-in closet to store those clean clothes. Onsite pool and courtyard provides a relaxing home environment, and Fuqua Street is loaded with restaurants and shopping.
City Guide for League City, TX

League City, Texas, is home to a number of attractive waterfront resorts, making it a popular destination for tourists across the country.

League City must be doing something right, because the population nearly doubled from 45,444 at the 2000 Census to 83,560 10 years later. This city got a boost because Galveston and Houston are only 23 miles away, making it an ideal home for residents who would rather commute to their jobs than live in a major metropolitan center. It's the kind of town that's chock full of annual festivals and lovely parks with outdoor concerts yet it's also home to a thriving business community with corporate headquarters for companies such as American Homestar, a nationally-known housing manufacturer. Even with this commercial/cosmopolitan vibe, however, League City, like many Texas towns this size, does have something of a small-town atmosphere, thanks to its friendliness and intense, Texas-sized civic pride. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $800 in League City, TX

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $800 in League City is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $800 in League City in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $800 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

