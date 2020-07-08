All apartments in La Porte
Find more places like 8518 Avington Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Porte, TX
/
8518 Avington Road
Last updated October 20 2019 at 4:39 PM

8518 Avington Road

8518 Avington Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Porte
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8518 Avington Road, La Porte, TX 77571

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. This adorable, well maintained home has been fully updated. Kitchen has all appliances with nice updated countertops, cabinets and lighting. Two living areas (garage was converted to a large living space), fresh paint throughout, updated bathrooms and more! Adorable covered back patio on a nice size lot. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with added fees. Credit background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8518 Avington Road have any available units?
8518 Avington Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Porte, TX.
What amenities does 8518 Avington Road have?
Some of 8518 Avington Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8518 Avington Road currently offering any rent specials?
8518 Avington Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8518 Avington Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8518 Avington Road is pet friendly.
Does 8518 Avington Road offer parking?
Yes, 8518 Avington Road offers parking.
Does 8518 Avington Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8518 Avington Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8518 Avington Road have a pool?
No, 8518 Avington Road does not have a pool.
Does 8518 Avington Road have accessible units?
No, 8518 Avington Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8518 Avington Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8518 Avington Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8518 Avington Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8518 Avington Road has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gateway Grove
316 2nd St
La Porte, TX 77571
The Plaza at San Jacinto
3331 Luella Blvd
La Porte, TX 77571
Domain at Morgan's Landing
3300 Bay Area Blvd.
La Porte, TX 77571
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd
La Porte, TX 77571

Similar Pages

La Porte 1 BedroomsLa Porte 2 Bedrooms
La Porte Apartments with ParkingLa Porte Apartments with Pool
La Porte Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TX
Clute, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine