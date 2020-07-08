8518 Avington Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. This adorable, well maintained home has been fully updated. Kitchen has all appliances with nice updated countertops, cabinets and lighting. Two living areas (garage was converted to a large living space), fresh paint throughout, updated bathrooms and more! Adorable covered back patio on a nice size lot. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with added fees. Credit background check required.