Home
/
La Porte, TX
/
2310 Eagle Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2310 Eagle Lane

2310 Eagle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2310 Eagle Lane, La Porte, TX 77571

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Per Seller: NO FLOODING! Beautifully maintained one story home with easy access to 146. Open floor plan allows for easy entertaining. This home boasts amazing views into the backyard from the kitchen, breakfast area, living room, and master bedroom! Large master suite with French doors opening up to your gorgeous backyard. Well appointed island kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space is the perfect space to cook your favorite meal. Sprinkler system in the backyard to keep your landscaping fresh! You MUST come check out the backyard and see for yourself how serene and beautiful this space truly is! The house overlooks the fifth hole of the Bay Forest Golf Course, so nothing will ever be built to obstruct your backyard views! This is a wonderful neighborhood full of great people who are ready to welcome you to your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 Eagle Lane have any available units?
2310 Eagle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Porte, TX.
What amenities does 2310 Eagle Lane have?
Some of 2310 Eagle Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 Eagle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2310 Eagle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 Eagle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2310 Eagle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Porte.
Does 2310 Eagle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2310 Eagle Lane offers parking.
Does 2310 Eagle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2310 Eagle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 Eagle Lane have a pool?
No, 2310 Eagle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2310 Eagle Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 2310 Eagle Lane has accessible units.
Does 2310 Eagle Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2310 Eagle Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2310 Eagle Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2310 Eagle Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

