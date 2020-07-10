2310 Eagle Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible parking

Per Seller: NO FLOODING! Beautifully maintained one story home with easy access to 146. Open floor plan allows for easy entertaining. This home boasts amazing views into the backyard from the kitchen, breakfast area, living room, and master bedroom! Large master suite with French doors opening up to your gorgeous backyard. Well appointed island kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space is the perfect space to cook your favorite meal. Sprinkler system in the backyard to keep your landscaping fresh! You MUST come check out the backyard and see for yourself how serene and beautiful this space truly is! The house overlooks the fifth hole of the Bay Forest Golf Course, so nothing will ever be built to obstruct your backyard views! This is a wonderful neighborhood full of great people who are ready to welcome you to your new home!