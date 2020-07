Amenities

Spacious home in La Porte just minutes to the beach. Walking distance to La Porte High School. Great size back yard for the kids to play. Two large bedrooms each with their own bathrooms and walk-in closets. Landlord prefers pets under 50 pounds. Easy access to Highway 146 and 225. Check it out today!