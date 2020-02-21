All apartments in La Marque
Last updated February 21 2020 at 9:17 AM

905 Harvest Salt Lane

905 Harvest Salt Ln · No Longer Available
Location

905 Harvest Salt Ln, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Harvest Salt Lane have any available units?
905 Harvest Salt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
What amenities does 905 Harvest Salt Lane have?
Some of 905 Harvest Salt Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Harvest Salt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
905 Harvest Salt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Harvest Salt Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 Harvest Salt Lane is pet friendly.
Does 905 Harvest Salt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 905 Harvest Salt Lane offers parking.
Does 905 Harvest Salt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Harvest Salt Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Harvest Salt Lane have a pool?
No, 905 Harvest Salt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 905 Harvest Salt Lane have accessible units?
No, 905 Harvest Salt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Harvest Salt Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 Harvest Salt Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 Harvest Salt Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 Harvest Salt Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

