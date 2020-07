3914 McKinney Ext

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Just remodeled, move in ready! Great location close to main freeway and shopping mall - Nicely remodeled 4/2 home in La Marque. TX. This one story home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, tile flooring, fully fenced, covered carport, new ceiling fans, huge backyard, Utility room, spacious kitchen and more. Move in ready. Currently taking applications.



APPLICATION FEE $45 PER EACH PERSON 18 AND OLDER, NO EVICTION IN THE LAST 5 YEARS, NO CRIMINAL IN THE LAST 10 YEARS, COMBINED INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE RENT, NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE $250-$350. ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT MAY BE REQUIRED BASED ON THE SCREENING RESULTS.



For additional questions please text mto 737-202-8006 Thank you!



(RLNE5340409)