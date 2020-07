Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

NEVER FLOODED. Beautiful two story home in La Marque Texas. Great for families that would like to entertain. Huge spacious front and back yard, great for BBQ's and birthday parties. Dryer and 2 refrigerators included at rental price. Newly renovated property in a great location within La Marque. You can walk to the selection of stores nearby as well as to La Marque High school.