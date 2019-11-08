220 Westward Avenue

Nice quite yet friendly four-plex community. I am considering Current Neighbors request and looking for another likewise quite friendly neighbor to fill this opening. This Can be ready for move in as early as June 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
