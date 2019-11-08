All apartments in La Marque
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:45 AM

220 Westward Avenue

220 Westward Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

220 Westward Avenue, La Marque, TX 77568

Amenities

dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice quite yet friendly four-plex community. I am considering Current Neighbors request and looking for another likewise quite friendly neighbor to fill this opening. This Can be ready for move in as early as June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Westward Avenue have any available units?
220 Westward Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Marque, TX.
What amenities does 220 Westward Avenue have?
Some of 220 Westward Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Westward Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
220 Westward Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Westward Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 220 Westward Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Marque.
Does 220 Westward Avenue offer parking?
No, 220 Westward Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 220 Westward Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Westward Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Westward Avenue have a pool?
No, 220 Westward Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 220 Westward Avenue have accessible units?
No, 220 Westward Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Westward Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Westward Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Westward Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Westward Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

