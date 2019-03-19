All apartments in Justin
Find more places like 407 W 4th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Justin, TX
/
407 W 4th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

407 W 4th St

407 West 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

407 West 4th Street, Justin, TX 76247

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2.1 Baths in Old Town Justin! Large Lot with room for kids to run! Storage Building in Back Yard! One Pet on a cases by case basis!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 W 4th St have any available units?
407 W 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Justin, TX.
Is 407 W 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
407 W 4th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 W 4th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 W 4th St is pet friendly.
Does 407 W 4th St offer parking?
No, 407 W 4th St does not offer parking.
Does 407 W 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 W 4th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 W 4th St have a pool?
No, 407 W 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 407 W 4th St have accessible units?
No, 407 W 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 407 W 4th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 W 4th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 W 4th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 W 4th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXKeller, TXSouthlake, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Saginaw, TXCorinth, TXHurst, TXHaltom City, TXHickory Creek, TXAzle, TXSanger, TXRichland Hills, TXDecatur, TXCoppell, TXWhite Settlement, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District