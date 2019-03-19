Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Justin
Find more places like 407 W 4th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Justin, TX
/
407 W 4th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
407 W 4th St
407 West 4th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
407 West 4th Street, Justin, TX 76247
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2.1 Baths in Old Town Justin! Large Lot with room for kids to run! Storage Building in Back Yard! One Pet on a cases by case basis!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 407 W 4th St have any available units?
407 W 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Justin, TX
.
Is 407 W 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
407 W 4th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 W 4th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 W 4th St is pet friendly.
Does 407 W 4th St offer parking?
No, 407 W 4th St does not offer parking.
Does 407 W 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 W 4th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 W 4th St have a pool?
No, 407 W 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 407 W 4th St have accessible units?
No, 407 W 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 407 W 4th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 W 4th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 W 4th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 W 4th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Roanoke, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Keller, TX
Southlake, TX
Krum, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Saginaw, TX
Corinth, TX
Hurst, TX
Haltom City, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Azle, TX
Sanger, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Decatur, TX
Coppell, TX
White Settlement, TX
Little Elm, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District