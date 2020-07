Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym pool bike storage garage parking alarm system bbq/grill internet access

Welcome home to ARIUM Towne Lake, an upscale apartment community in Cypress, TX! ARIUM Towne Lake provides spacious floor plans and stunning lake views with a rustic Texas feel. Our gated community’s location provides convenient access to Highway 290, Cypress’ Premium Outlet Mall, and Lone Star College–CyFair. We are also in the prestigious Cy-Fair School District. ARIUM Towne Lake offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes that feature granite countertops, slate tile backsplash, 10 foot ceilings, wood style flooring, intrusion alarms, and full size washers/dryers. Take a swim in 1 of our 2 resort-style pools with fountains or head over to the fitness center with flat screen TVs. Grab your books and take advantage of our large study areas with oversized sofas. We are pet friendly and welcome your large dogs. Our community is minutes from award-winning hospitals and the popular Boardwalk. ARIUM Towne Lake serves to provide you with an optimal lifestyle, so come visit us today!