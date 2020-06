Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities

Conveniently located family home on the corner of Verna and Hunterwood. 3 BR, 2 BA with spacious, high ceiling living room, step down to den/dining area with built ins, large kitchen with breakfast and desk area. Fenced back yard and plenty of room to roam. Application available on request or at Rayburn Realty Office. Background and Credit check. Rent is prorated to the 1st of the month, full deposit with a 12 month lease. Call us to see this spacious home. Property avaiable July 1st.