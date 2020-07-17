803 Meadow Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup walk in closets some paid utils carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup

This home is spacious and cozy! - Property Id: 309007



This home is in Huntsville, TX right off Hwy 75 and I45 for an easy commute.

large walk-in closet, vinyl flooring throughout, Spacious Bathroom located in the master bedroom, and an open floor plan living space! Modern kitchen appliances are included. It also comes with a utility room with full-size washer & dryer HOOK-UPS. Call or message me NOW as this home WILL NOT LAST!!!

Tanglewood

100 Sara Lane Huntsville, Tx 77340

936-291-0271



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309007

