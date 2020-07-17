All apartments in Huntsville
Find more places like 803 Meadow Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntsville, TX
/
803 Meadow Ln
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

803 Meadow Ln

803 Meadow Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntsville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

803 Meadow Ln, Huntsville, TX 77340

Amenities

w/d hookup
walk in closets
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This home is spacious and cozy! - Property Id: 309007

This home is in Huntsville, TX right off Hwy 75 and I45 for an easy commute.
----
large walk-in closet, vinyl flooring throughout, Spacious Bathroom located in the master bedroom, and an open floor plan living space! Modern kitchen appliances are included. It also comes with a utility room with full-size washer & dryer HOOK-UPS. Call or message me NOW as this home WILL NOT LAST!!!
----
Tanglewood
100 Sara Lane Huntsville, Tx 77340
936-291-0271

RBI: 36771
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309007
Property Id 309007

(RLNE5922291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Meadow Ln have any available units?
803 Meadow Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntsville, TX.
What amenities does 803 Meadow Ln have?
Some of 803 Meadow Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, walk in closets, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Meadow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
803 Meadow Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Meadow Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 803 Meadow Ln is pet friendly.
Does 803 Meadow Ln offer parking?
No, 803 Meadow Ln does not offer parking.
Does 803 Meadow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 Meadow Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Meadow Ln have a pool?
No, 803 Meadow Ln does not have a pool.
Does 803 Meadow Ln have accessible units?
No, 803 Meadow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Meadow Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 Meadow Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803 Meadow Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 Meadow Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The West Hill Apartments
149 Col Etheredge Blvd
Huntsville, TX 77340

Similar Pages

Huntsville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXConroe, TX
College Station, TXBryan, TXHumble, TXAtascocita, TX
Tomball, TXJersey Village, TXDayton, TXHempstead, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Sam Houston State UniversityUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College