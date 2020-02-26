All apartments in Huntsville
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

1414 Hillpine St

1414 Hillpine St · (936) 320-0566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1414 Hillpine St, Huntsville, TX 77340

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $860 · Avail. Jul 2

$860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/02/20 This home is so cozy!! - Property Id: 299867

SPRING into this stunning 2-bedroom 2-bathroom home here at Tanglewood In Huntsville TX!!!
This home features a HUGE front porch, open concept kitchen and living areas, spacious bedrooms, and located near the historic Huntsville area!

YES! We are open!!!
This home is available for either rent!!
HOMES AT TANGLEWOOD DO NOT LAST LONG!!!! CALL TODAY!!!
***936-291-0271***
100 SARA LANE HUNTSVILLE, TX 77340
RBI36771
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299867
Property Id 299867

(RLNE5853869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Hillpine St have any available units?
1414 Hillpine St has a unit available for $860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1414 Hillpine St have?
Some of 1414 Hillpine St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 Hillpine St currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Hillpine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Hillpine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1414 Hillpine St is pet friendly.
Does 1414 Hillpine St offer parking?
No, 1414 Hillpine St does not offer parking.
Does 1414 Hillpine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 Hillpine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Hillpine St have a pool?
No, 1414 Hillpine St does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Hillpine St have accessible units?
No, 1414 Hillpine St does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Hillpine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1414 Hillpine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1414 Hillpine St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1414 Hillpine St does not have units with air conditioning.
