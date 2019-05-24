10825 Long Shadow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking

Remodeled & updated home located in highly desirable Hunters Creek. Do not miss this opportunity! Very open floor plan w/tile floors & attractive paint. Large kitchen w/stainless appliances, granite counter tops & pendant lighting over a large breakfast bar. Well-proportioned bedrooms have wood floors and both bathrooms have been remodeled with granite counters & designer tile & hardware. Marvelous shower in master bath. Large, beautiful lot with shade trees. Zoned to Spring Branch ISD schools!