Last updated May 24 2019 at 5:23 PM

10825 Long Shadow Lane

10825 Long Shadow Ln · No Longer Available
Location

10825 Long Shadow Ln, Hunters Creek Village, TX 77024
Hunter Creek Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Remodeled & updated home located in highly desirable Hunters Creek. Do not miss this opportunity! Very open floor plan w/tile floors & attractive paint. Large kitchen w/stainless appliances, granite counter tops & pendant lighting over a large breakfast bar. Well-proportioned bedrooms have wood floors and both bathrooms have been remodeled with granite counters & designer tile & hardware. Marvelous shower in master bath. Large, beautiful lot with shade trees. Zoned to Spring Branch ISD schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10825 Long Shadow Lane have any available units?
10825 Long Shadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek Village, TX.
What amenities does 10825 Long Shadow Lane have?
Some of 10825 Long Shadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10825 Long Shadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10825 Long Shadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10825 Long Shadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10825 Long Shadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek Village.
Does 10825 Long Shadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10825 Long Shadow Lane offers parking.
Does 10825 Long Shadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10825 Long Shadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10825 Long Shadow Lane have a pool?
No, 10825 Long Shadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10825 Long Shadow Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 10825 Long Shadow Lane has accessible units.
Does 10825 Long Shadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10825 Long Shadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10825 Long Shadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10825 Long Shadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

