7902 Hilshire Green Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool

"Great School! Spacious Home Near Everywhere." - Property Id: 266928



Great School! Spacious, Beautiful Commercial Grade Ktichen, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1 story house located in Hillshire Villages and manage by Spring Valley Police, available April 27. Close to the Galleria, Memorial Mall, restaurants, shops, etc. Has private pool. Is pet-friendly. $2900/month. Utilities are not included. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check. Call Jorge at 281-785-5172.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266928

Property Id 266928



(RLNE5727928)