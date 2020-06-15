All apartments in Hewitt
Find more places like 718 Park Meadows Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hewitt, TX
/
718 Park Meadows Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

718 Park Meadows Dr.

718 Park Meadows Drive · (254) 772-8572 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hewitt
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

718 Park Meadows Drive, Hewitt, TX 76643
Hewitt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 718 Park Meadows Dr. · Avail. Jul 10

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
718 Park Meadows Dr. Available 07/10/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, open floor plan, private backyard, wood burning fireplace, and a two-car garage. This property is located in a very nice and quiet neighborhood with easy access to highway 84 and is located in the Midway ISD school district.

DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties. If you do not want to come to the office to provide a copy of your drivers license or you can email a picture of yourself (from your shoulders up) with/holding your license (information must be legible) in order to get a code so you can walk the specific property you're interested in before submitting an application. You can only view/apply for properties listed as available "NOW".

(RLNE4521279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Park Meadows Dr. have any available units?
718 Park Meadows Dr. has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 718 Park Meadows Dr. have?
Some of 718 Park Meadows Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Park Meadows Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
718 Park Meadows Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Park Meadows Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 718 Park Meadows Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 718 Park Meadows Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 718 Park Meadows Dr. does offer parking.
Does 718 Park Meadows Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 Park Meadows Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Park Meadows Dr. have a pool?
No, 718 Park Meadows Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 718 Park Meadows Dr. have accessible units?
No, 718 Park Meadows Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Park Meadows Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 Park Meadows Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 718 Park Meadows Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 718 Park Meadows Dr. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 718 Park Meadows Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hewitt 2 BedroomsHewitt 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Hewitt Apartments with BalconyHewitt Apartments with Garage
Hewitt Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Killeen, TXWaco, TXTemple, TX
Copperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXRobinson, TX
Belton, TXNolanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeMcLennan Community College
Temple CollegeTexas State Technical College
Baylor University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity